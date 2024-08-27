In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket attack destroyed a hotel: 2 dead, 5 wounded

In Kryvyi Rih, an enemy strike killed 2 people and wounded 5. The rocket destroyed a hotel. Search and rescue operations continue. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Five people were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in hospital in serious condition. A 37-year-old man was also hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home - informed Sergiy Lysak.

The missile reportedly hit a hotel, destroying a four-story building.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, there may be 2 more people under the rubble.

Six shops, four apartment buildings and eight cars were damaged.

Rescuers, climbers, dog handlers and psychologists are working at the site to help 13 victims.

