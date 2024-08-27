The enemy struck at Kryvyi Rih: the number of casualties increased to two
Kyiv • UNN
Two people died in Kryvyi Rih as a result of an enemy attack. Houses, shops, a catering establishment and vehicles were damaged, and 6 people, including 2 children, sought psychological assistance.
The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih district police department, Yevhen Sytnychenko, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, there are already two dead...
According to the information, 6 people, including 2 children, sought psychological assistance. In addition, on houses, shops, a catering establishment and vehicles were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
Recall
At night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. Initially, it was reported that one woman was killed, four people were injured, and five more may be under the rubble.
Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: a woman is killed and wounded27.08.24, 01:30 • 29088 views