The enemy struck at Kryvyi Rih: the number of casualties increased to two

The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih district police department, Yevhen Sytnychenko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are already two dead... - Yevhen Sytnychenko informed .

According to the information, 6 people, including 2 children, sought psychological assistance. In addition, on houses, shops, a catering establishment and vehicles were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Recall

At night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. Initially, it was reported that one woman was killed, four people were injured, and five more may be under the rubble.

Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: a woman is killed and wounded