Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: a woman is killed and wounded

russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkula, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, a rocket hit a civilian infrastructure building in Kryvyi Rih. One woman was killed as a result of the strike. Four people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Rescuers report that five more people may be trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is currently underway, with all emergency, utility and medical services working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that explosions had occurred in Kryvyi Rih. Later, it was reported that the occupiers had attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih.

Terrorists attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih