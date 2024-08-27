Terrorists attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
Russian terrorists attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. According to the head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, the situation is difficult, rescue and medical services are working at the scene.
Terrorists attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. This is reported by local publics, UNN reports.
Add
The head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, also said the news was bad. However, all information is still being clarified.
The news is bad, specifics after the break. Rescue and medical services are saving people
Recall
Earlier it was reported that explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.
Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih26.08.24, 23:26 • 26579 views