Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih
In the evening of April 7, powerful explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, as a result of a missile strike, but the head of the military administration said that the situation in the city was normal.
A powerful explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, on the evening of April 7. This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.
Details
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile being fired at Kryvyi Rih, followed by explosions.
The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that "everything is normal" in the city as a result of the explosion.
We heard about the explosion. No details, but everything is fine
