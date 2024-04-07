Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih

A powerful explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, on the evening of April 7. This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile being fired at Kryvyi Rih, followed by explosions.

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that "everything is normal" in the city as a result of the explosion.

We heard about the explosion. No details, but everything is fine Vilkul wrote on his Telegram channel.

Vilkul about the evening attack on Kryvyi Rih: 42-year-old woman injured