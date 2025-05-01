Occupants near the Crimean Bridge put on full alert - partisans

The occupiers in Crimea have strengthened military units near the Crimean Bridge and put them on full combat alert, anticipating a possible attack. This was warned by partisans of the ATESH military movement, writes UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

Details

At the same time, the occupiers increased the number of military exercises and shootings, ATESH reported.

An agent of the ATESH movement from the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 31st air defense division of the Russian Armed Forces reports that his unit, as well as neighboring units, received an order to be in full combat readiness to respond to any threats in the area of the Crimean Bridge – the message says.

Let us remind you

The day before, partisans reported on panic among the occupiers in Crimea after the successful destruction of the 96L6E radar station. The enemy expects strikes on military targets and is preparing raids.