Occupants near the Crimean Bridge put on full alert - partisans

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29589 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71481 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84797 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96585 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103689 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277624 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151557 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168758 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225693 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253363 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11319 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20244 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22567 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21018 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83639 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Occupants near the Crimean Bridge put on full alert - partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7546 views

Occupants have reinforced military units near the Crimean Bridge and increased the number of training exercises - expecting a possible attack.

Occupants near the Crimean Bridge put on full alert - partisans

The occupiers in Crimea have strengthened military units near the Crimean Bridge and put them on full combat alert, anticipating a possible attack. This was warned by partisans of the ATESH military movement, writes UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

Details

At the same time, the occupiers increased the number of military exercises and shootings, ATESH reported.

An agent of the ATESH movement from the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 31st air defense division of the Russian Armed Forces reports that his unit, as well as neighboring units, received an order to be in full combat readiness to respond to any threats in the area of the Crimean Bridge

– the message says.

Let us remind you

The day before, partisans reported on panic among the occupiers in Crimea after the successful destruction of the 96L6E radar station. The enemy expects strikes on military targets and is preparing raids.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Crimea
