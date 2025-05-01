$41.470.09
The Rada will ratify the agreement on mineral resources within a week - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1864 views

The agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources is expected to be ratified within a week. However, people's deputies note that this may happen later.

The Rada will ratify the agreement on mineral resources within a week - media

The Verkhovna Rada will ratify the agreement on mineral resources between the United States and Ukraine within a week. This was reported by Sky News, citing an unnamed official in the US presidential administration, reports UNN.

It is expected that the Ukrainian parliament will ratify the signed agreements with the United States on mineral resources within a week 

- the official said.

According to him, all three documents of the agreement were signed on Wednesday, and noted that 50% of royalties will come from new natural resource projects in Ukraine, and not only from rare earth minerals.

Addition

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that the ratification of the agreement in the Verkhovna Rada will not take place this week, or even next week.

The closest date is May 13-15, and even then if they manage to submit everything to the Rada. Interstate agreements have separate procedures that are difficult to speed up 

- Zheleznyak said.

The Rada told when they can ratify the agreement with the USA on minerals01.05.25, 10:58 • 7024 views

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that it is unknown when the agreement will be ratified.

Firstly, they divided this agreement into two parts: one of them will be technical, which has not yet been signed. Theoretically, these two agreements should be submitted for consideration at once. Secondly, changes to the Budget Code are still needed. The Rada must also vote for this. I assume that no one has even started making these changes yet. Therefore, I am not even sure whether they will have time to prepare something for the next session week 

- Honcharenko reported.

Let us remind you

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The agreement on the establishment of the reconstruction investment fund, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States, or, as it is called, the agreement on mineral resources, refers to 57 strategically important minerals in Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
