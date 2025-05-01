$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 9860 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94673 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76556 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107901 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189600 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221246 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 323149 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135988 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253082 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175668 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

The Rada told when they can ratify the agreement with the USA on minerals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4322 views

Ratification of the Agreement will not take place in the near future, the possible date is May 13-15, if they manage to submit the documents to the Rada. The Prime Minister must present the agreement to the factions, after which the collection of votes will begin.

The Rada told when they can ratify the agreement with the USA on minerals

On Thursday, May 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is to present to the factions of the Verkhovna Rada an agreement on mineral resources signed by Ukraine and the United States. At the same time, the date of ratification of the document in the Verkhovna Rada has only been given approximately. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Yes, regarding the ratification of the Agreement. It definitely won't be today. Not even this week or next week

- Zheleznyak noted.

According to him, the earliest possible date is May 13-15. And this is provided that all the necessary documents are submitted to parliament by that time. After all, as Zheleznyak explained, interstate agreements have separate procedures that are difficult to speed up.

Well, today the Prime Minister is supposed to come to the Rada and present it to the factions. Therefore, the collection of votes will only begin

- added the People's Deputy.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on mineral resources.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America to create an Investment Fund for reconstruction.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the agreement is based on five key principles:

  • equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;
    • preservation of control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;
      • new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;
        • guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;
          • compliance with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.
            Olga Rozgon

            Olga Rozgon

