The Rada told when they can ratify the agreement with the USA on minerals

On Thursday, May 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is to present to the factions of the Verkhovna Rada an agreement on mineral resources signed by Ukraine and the United States. At the same time, the date of ratification of the document in the Verkhovna Rada has only been given approximately. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Yes, regarding the ratification of the Agreement. It definitely won't be today. Not even this week or next week - Zheleznyak noted.

According to him, the earliest possible date is May 13-15. And this is provided that all the necessary documents are submitted to parliament by that time. After all, as Zheleznyak explained, interstate agreements have separate procedures that are difficult to speed up.

Well, today the Prime Minister is supposed to come to the Rada and present it to the factions. Therefore, the collection of votes will only begin - added the People's Deputy.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on mineral resources.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America to create an Investment Fund for reconstruction.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the agreement is based on five key principles:

equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

preservation of control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;