Expert: NBU's chief lawyer with a tarnished reputation casts a shadow over the work of the entire regulator

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121423 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124577 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154276 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143560 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189199 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57377 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68269 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40331 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97982 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76918 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215820 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203760 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26668 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150993 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154213 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145097 views
Actual
Expert: NBU's chief lawyer with a tarnished reputation casts a shadow over the work of the entire regulator

Expert: NBU's chief lawyer with a tarnished reputation casts a shadow over the work of the entire regulator

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100382 views

The NBU's chief lawyer, Oleksandr Zyma, is involved in a criminal case that casts a shadow over the entire regulator. The expert believes that in Western countries, such an official would have already resigned.

The criminal case against Oleksandr Zyma, the chief lawyer of the National Bank of Ukraine, casts a shadow over the work of the entire regulator. In Western countries, such an official would have already resigned. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Viktor Bobirenko in an exclusive commentary to UNN .

Context

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmedthat it is investigating criminal proceedings for alleged abuse of office by Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded that fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million be canceled. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it into temporary administration.

Viktor Bobirenko notes that in countries where the institution of business reputation is developed, an official like Zyma would have already resigned from his post, because the case against him casts a shadow over the work of a state institution. However, according to him, in Ukraine, the institution of officials' reputation is not developed.

Zyma's reputation should have cast a shadow, of course, over the entire institution. In Western governments, politicians resign in order not to cast a shadow on the party, the government, etc. Even at the local or central level. But in Ukraine, since there is no institution of personal political reputation, there is no institution (of business reputation - ed.) at the institutional level. So what if a bad prosecutor, a bribe-taker, casts a shadow over the entire prosecutor's office, and the rest are the same. This does not work here, and this is the biggest problem, unfortunately,

- Bobirenko noted.

The political scientist added that the lack of a working institute of business reputation hinders Ukraine's development. If it were at a sufficient level, there would be personnel rotations and dishonest politicians and officials would be weeded out. "Because reputation is a resource as important as, for example, strategic thinking and the ability to select personnel. Reputation is no less important," Bobirenko said.

Explaining the importance of reputation, the expert drew an analogy with how people choose a doctor or a hairdresser.

We would go to a doctor who has a good reputation to have our appendix removed, not the other way around. Or we go to the hairdresser - we go to a specialist whom we trust and who has a good reputation. But we have no institution of reputation in politics at all. That's why you can run from party to party, as it's fashionable to say now, to change your shoes, and there will be nothing for it, because the institution of reputation does not work. It is believed that all politicians are weak, but we vote for the same ones, based on the principle: he has already stolen, maybe he won't do it again, so let's vote for him,

- Bobirenko noted.

Recall

In April of this year, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosedka, a co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this criminal proceeding. According to the co-owner of Concorde, Olena Sosedka, Zyma deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trialby his instructions. However, SBI investigators have not yet complied with the court ruling and have not handed Yulia Sosedka a memo on the rights and obligations of the victim.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising