The documentary “From collar to COLLAR Company” teaches you how to realize your dreams

The documentary "From collar to COLLAR Company" shows the history of COLLAR Company. From the first collar in a two-room apartment to building an international innovative company with a team of 500+ professionals. Our products can be found in 78 countries around the world. The company has developed social projects and makes people and animals happy every day.

The filming took place in early 2023, when COLLAR returned to Chernihiv after a temporary relocation and went through a difficult path of survival and transformation during martial law.

The plot is based on the story of the creation of COLLAR Company, which began with Yuriy Sinitsa's childhood dream of a dog and grew into an international innovative company. Through the memories of the characters and sincere interviews, you will learn about all the challenges and difficulties that the film's protagonists overcame and how the company recovered after all production and business processes were stopped as a result of the Russian invasion.

Yuriy, Mykola, and Yuriy Synitsy talked about what motivates them, makes them move forward, overcome obstacles, implement international projects, and work even in the darkest of times. The inspirational messages of the film's protagonists motivate viewers not to be afraid, but to take steps toward their goals and act.

The film is dedicated to all the entrepreneurs and Ukrainians who have found the strength to resume work and work for Ukraine's recovery and prosperity in the future. We want to inspire others by following the example of COLLAR Company and show that everything is possible if you believe in your dreams and make them your life's work!