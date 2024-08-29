30 multichannel REBs received by the National Guard from WOG and the PRIDE community

UAH 5 800 000 - This was the joint contribution of the WOG filling station chain and the PRIDE* community to the Invisible Shield fundraiser organized by the Sergey Prytula Charitable Foundation. It was aimed at providing the National Guard units with electronic warfare equipment.

The foundation turned these donations into 30 multi-channel electronic warfare devices, which were sent to three combat units fighting in the forefront:

Omega Special Forces Center;

12th Azov Special Forces Brigade;

32nd separate battalion of the NGU;

The density of Russian drones at the front today is very high. And the multi-channel electronic warfare devices of various types that our defenders have received make it possible to create a comprehensive “invisible shield” over them, which helps to better protect their lives, trenches, dugouts and military equipment.

Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG filling stations: “Meeting the urgent needs of our defenders as quickly as possible using creative approaches is the goal of our open-ended project ‘WOGON of Help’. As part of the project, we support initiatives to provide the military with equipment that will give them an advantage on the battlefield due to their innovation and tactical and technical characteristics. Thus, the WOG PRIDE community was one of the first to join the Invisible Shield project to provide the combat units of the National Guard of Ukraine with multi-level electronic warfare systems rather than individual electronic warfare systems.”

New initiatives are ahead. And WOG's cooperation with specialized systemic funds will allow us to strengthen the Defense Forces even further.

*PRIDE community - customers of the WOG filling station network who are members of the PRIDE loyalty program.