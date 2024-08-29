30 multichannel REBs received by the National Guard from WOG and the PRIDE community

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120469 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123456 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201585 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155270 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153740 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143307 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199931 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112462 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188480 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79752 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51576 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61762 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 91037 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69587 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188479 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22042 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150654 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149861 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153899 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144805 views
30 multichannel REBs received by the National Guard from WOG and the PRIDE community

30 multichannel REBs received by the National Guard from WOG and the PRIDE community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102679 views

WOG and the PRIDE community donated UAH 5.8 million for 30 multi-channel electronic warfare devices for the National Guard. The equipment was handed over to three combat units on the front line to protect them from Russian drones.

UAH 5 800 000 - This was the joint contribution of the WOG filling station chain  and the PRIDE* community to the Invisible Shield fundraiser organized by the Sergey Prytula Charitable Foundation. It was aimed at providing the National Guard units with electronic warfare equipment.

The foundation turned these donations into 30 multi-channel electronic warfare devices, which were sent to three combat units fighting in the forefront:

  • Omega Special Forces Center;
  • 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade;
  • 32nd separate battalion of the NGU;

The density of Russian drones at the front today is very high. And the multi-channel electronic warfare devices of various types that our defenders have received make it possible to create a comprehensive “invisible shield” over them, which helps to better protect their lives, trenches, dugouts and military equipment.

Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG filling stations:Meeting the urgent needs of our defenders as quickly as possible using creative approaches is the goal of our open-ended project ‘WOGON of Help’. As part of the project, we support initiatives to provide the military with equipment that will give them an advantage on the battlefield due to their innovation and tactical and technical characteristics. Thus, the WOG PRIDE community was one of the first to join the Invisible Shield project to provide the combat units of the National Guard of Ukraine with multi-level electronic warfare systems rather than individual electronic warfare systems.”

New initiatives are ahead. And WOG's cooperation with specialized systemic funds will allow us to strengthen the Defense Forces even further.

*PRIDE community - customers of the WOG filling station network who are members of the PRIDE loyalty program.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

Contact us about advertising