Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Hub of professions, trainings for leaders, volunteer meetings: what other projects are being implemented in the Brovary community as part of student self-government

Hub of professions, trainings for leaders, volunteer meetings: what other projects are being implemented in the Brovary community as part of student self-government

Kyiv

 • 94526 views

What projects are being implemented in the Brovary community within the framework of student self-government

With the onset of the new school year, the Council of Children and Students will resume its active work in the Brovary community. Darya Muzyka, the head of the Council, told UNN how student self-government works in this community, what projects have already been implemented, and how participation in organizing these projects helps children to realize themselves in the future.

According to the girl, the implementation of the child self-governance project in Brovary began in 2008. Today, the Council consists of eight representatives from each lyceum in the community, who elect its leadership at a general meeting. The Council also has five specialized commissions in different areas of activity.

Darya Muzyka notes that each lyceum has several active students who are the main generators of project ideas and consider school self-government to be a good springboard to adulthood.  

"For example, we held trainings for lyceum students, telling them what the essence of our Council is and why school self-government exists. After all, many students do not understand its essence and do not want to be actively involved. However, we organize many interesting events that will help future leaders in their adult lives. 

We had a cool project called the Hub of Professions. Specialists in certain fields came to us-police, military, economists, engineers, dentists, we had many professions-and they talked about the specifics of their profession, why they chose it, and helped us teenagers understand whether we liked this or that.

Then we had trainings and seminars to develop the leaders themselves. We talked about the possibility of studying abroad and various internship programs to develop future leaders," says Daria Muzyka.

The girl notes that the Council discusses and implements almost all the ideas that children want to bring to life.

"Education, protection of children's rights, ecology, sports, culture - we have a lot of such activities. We do everything. For example, we collected books from students' homes and then sold them at various events. The proceeds were donated to the manufacture of drones. We made amulets for the military. We collected dried fruits, which were then used to make energy bars for our defenders. We also held events in orphanages and nursing homes," she said.

The Chairman of the Board emphasizes that such active and diverse work would not have been possible without the support of the Brovary City Council.

"We have very good cooperation with the city council. They support us in all our projects. They help us if we need to transport something somewhere, get in touch with someone, establish some communication. That is, we can come to the city council with our project, which is already scheduled in stages, and they will definitely help us," adds Daria Muzyka.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

