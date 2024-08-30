eCheck has been expanded for buses abroad: what is expected

International buses will be able to choose the time of border crossing at 20 checkpoints. Starting September 2, the "On Schedule" service will be launched at 4 new checkpoints on the border with Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia as part of the eCheck system, the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development reported, UNN reported.

Details

"International passenger carriers can pre-select the time to cross the border within the eCheck service at four more checkpoints on the border with Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia," the statement said.

Namely, at checkpoints:

Smilnytsia - Kroscenko (Poland);

Uhryniv - Dolhobyczów (Poland);

Luzhanka - Beregsurany (Hungary);

Maly Berezny - Ubl'a (Slovakia) is available only for minibuses.

"Buses will start running in the new queue called 'On schedule' on September 2 at 12:00, and registration for the new type of queue is available from 12:00 on August 30. This functionality applies to both regular and irregular buses," the statement said.

International carriers of passengers will be able to choose a convenient time for crossing the border in advance on the website echerha.gov.ua or through the eCheck application.