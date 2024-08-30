Food prices may rise by 10-15% in autumn and winter - expert

Food prices in the autumn-winter period may increase by 10-15% due to the energy factor, which has increased production costs, inflation and prices for fuel and lubricants. This was reported by Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

On average, in the fall and winter, we will see a price increase of 10-15%. These are quite tangible, serious figures. The only thing is that, of course, this will not happen in one period of time. As we saw with bread, the price of bread increased by more than 14% in 2024, and in principle, the following periods will add 2-3-5% - Marchuk pointed out.

According to him, dairy products, meat products, bakery products, and vegetable products may rise in price.

