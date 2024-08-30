Food prices may rise by 10-15% in autumn and winter - expert
Kyiv • UNN
The deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council predicts a 10-15% rise in food prices in the fall and winter. The price increase may affect dairy and meat products, bakery products and vegetables.
Food prices in the autumn-winter period may increase by 10-15% due to the energy factor, which has increased production costs, inflation and prices for fuel and lubricants. This was reported by Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
On average, in the fall and winter, we will see a price increase of 10-15%. These are quite tangible, serious figures. The only thing is that, of course, this will not happen in one period of time. As we saw with bread, the price of bread increased by more than 14% in 2024, and in principle, the following periods will add 2-3-5%
According to him, dairy products, meat products, bakery products, and vegetable products may rise in price.
