Heat and mostly dry weather: today's forecast

Mostly dry weather with temperatures up to 33° is expected in Ukraine today. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the south. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on August 30, there will be no precipitation, only in the southern part of the country there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms.

East, northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 15-20° at night, up to 23° in the south, 28-33° during the day, and 10-15° at night and 14-19° during the day in the highlands of the Carpathians.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 28-33°; in Kyiv at night 17-19°, during the day 30-32°.