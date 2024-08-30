ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Heat and mostly dry weather: today's forecast

Heat and mostly dry weather: today's forecast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31799 views

On August 30, Ukraine is expected to have mostly dry weather with temperatures up to 33°. In the south, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible, with east and northeast winds of 5-10 m/s.

Mostly dry weather with temperatures up to 33° is expected in Ukraine today. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the south. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on August 30, there will be no precipitation, only in the southern part of the country there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms.

East, northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 15-20° at night, up to 23° in the south, 28-33° during the day, and 10-15° at night and 14-19° during the day in the highlands of the Carpathians.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 28-33°; in Kyiv at night 17-19°, during the day 30-32°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region

