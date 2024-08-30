Million-dollar losses in the repair of tunnels of the Kyiv subway: the general contractor was served with a notice of suspicion

The director of a private company is charged with misappropriation of budget funds in particularly large amounts during repair work in the Kyiv subway. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, in 2022-2023, a private construction company registered in Odesa entered into an agreement with Kyiv Metro for the overhaul of the tunnels of the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarskyi metro line.

The contract was marked “for official use only,” which excluded the requirement to use a public procedure for selecting a general contractor, as required by law.

Law enforcement officials explain that one of the elements of the overhaul, which was not made public, was the replacement of cables worth more than UAH 100 million.

The general contractor, realizing that information about the terms of the contract would not be made public, entered deliberately inflated prices for the supplied cable and wire products in the acts of completion.

As of now, commodity and economic examinations have been conducted, which have established that the cost of the cables supplied to the subway was overstated by more than UAH 60 million.

Under the procedural supervision of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the director of a private company was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds in a particularly large amount (Part 5 Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided - the OGPU summarized.

