Defense forces advance in the Kursk sector and take control of 5 square kilometers of territory - Syrsky

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124321 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202971 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156035 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154159 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112494 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105139 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56140 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66804 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38690 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96433 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215676 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203632 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25487 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150911 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150103 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154127 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145018 views
Defense forces advance in the Kursk sector and take control of 5 square kilometers of territory - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39303 views

Ukrainian defense forces have advanced up to 2 km in some areas in Kursk region, taking control of 5 square kilometers of territory. In other areas, the situation remains difficult but under control, said Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky.

The Ukrainian defense forces have advanced up to 2 km in some areas in the Kursk region and taken control of 5 square kilometers of territory. In other areas, the situation remains difficult but under control. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, UNN reports .

Details

The defense forces continue to conduct defense in the main operational areas. In fact, fighting of varying intensity is taking place along the entire frontline. The most difficult situation remains in the Bakhmut sector. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops, but as of this morning these attacks have been repelled and the enemy has not succeeded. The offensive continues in the Kursk sector. Over the day, our troops advanced up to 2 km in some areas and took control of 5 square kilometers of territory. The situation in other areas remains difficult but under control. Defense forces continue to fulfill their assigned tasks

- Syrsky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where they discussed the situation at the front - primarily the Pokrovsk direction, as well as operations in the Kursk region, school preparations and energy

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising