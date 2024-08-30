Defense forces advance in the Kursk sector and take control of 5 square kilometers of territory - Syrsky

The Ukrainian defense forces have advanced up to 2 km in some areas in the Kursk region and taken control of 5 square kilometers of territory. In other areas, the situation remains difficult but under control. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, UNN reports .

Details

The defense forces continue to conduct defense in the main operational areas. In fact, fighting of varying intensity is taking place along the entire frontline. The most difficult situation remains in the Bakhmut sector. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops, but as of this morning these attacks have been repelled and the enemy has not succeeded. The offensive continues in the Kursk sector. Over the day, our troops advanced up to 2 km in some areas and took control of 5 square kilometers of territory. The situation in other areas remains difficult but under control. Defense forces continue to fulfill their assigned tasks - Syrsky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where they discussed the situation at the front - primarily the Pokrovsk direction, as well as operations in the Kursk region, school preparations and energy