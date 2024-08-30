In the current marketing year, Ukraine exported 60% more grain than last year

Already in the current marketing year, it was possible to sell more than 7 million tons of grain, which is 60% more than last year. This was announced during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk, UNN reports.

Details

The prospects for traffic in the ports of Greater Odesa remain quite optimistic, as we have already managed to sell more than 7 million tons in this new marketing year. This is actually a 60% increase compared to last year. That is, if we see further involvement and protection of the ports of Greater Odesa, of course, this will fulfill our hopes for our external partners, international shipping agencies, to enter the territory of Ukraine and export , he said.

Denys Marchuk emphasized that Ukraine plans to export more than 40 million tons in the current marketing year.

Wheat harvest in Ukraine at the level of last year - expert

Recall

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy said that since the beginning of the current marketing year, which began in July, Ukraine has already exported almost 3.44 million tons of grain, which is more than half as much as last year.