Wheat harvest in Ukraine at the level of last year - expert

Ukrainian agrarians have harvested wheat at the level of last year, said Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

We harvested about 32 mln tons of early grains. In particular, when it comes to wheat, we are basically on par with last year's figures - almost 22 million tons of wheat were harvested - Marchuk said.

Details

According to him, the early grain group is performing quite well.

"Speaking about wheat, if we harvested about 22 million tons, about 16 million of them can go to export markets, which is very important for us in the context of obtaining funds for both farms and Ukraine as a whole," Marchuk explained.

