Ukraine harvested almost 33 million tons of new crop and started harvesting corn

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129220 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221205 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165205 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160185 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112719 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197879 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105242 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 98768 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109247 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106132 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 87773 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 77113 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224179 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211813 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 49387 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 77113 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154747 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153703 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157606 views
Ukraine harvested almost 33 million tons of new crop and started harvesting corn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14542 views

Ukrainian farmers harvested nearly 33 million tons of new crops from an area of 8.5 million hectares. Corn harvesting has started in Poltava and Cherkasy regions, as well as sugar beet harvesting in four regions.

In Ukraine, farmers have threshed almost 33 million tons of new crops and started harvesting corn, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine has harvested almost 33 million tons of new crops on an area of 8,511 thousand hectares. Agrarians in Poltava and Cherkasy regions have started harvesting corn,  of which has been threshed on an area of 6.6 thousand hectares," the statement said

In total, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, 28.7 million tons of grain and 4.2 million tons of oilseeds were harvested:

  • wheat - threshed on an area of 4,863.3 thousand hectares, harvesting 21.76 million tons;
  • barley - 1399.3 thousand hectares were threshed, with a harvest of 5.5 million tons;
  • peas - threshed on an area of 207.6 thousand hectares, harvested 458.5 thousand tons.
  • Millet - 24.7 thou hectares threshed, 45.5 thou tons harvested.
  • Buckwheat - 12.4 thou hectares threshed, 18.3 thou tons harvested.
  • rapeseed - 1,229.2 thousand hectares were threshed, and 3,403.9 thousand tons of seeds were harvested;
  • sunflower - 256.5 thou hectares were threshed, 419.4 thou tons of seeds were harvested;
  • soybeans - 223.7 thousand hectares were threshed, 381.8 thousand tons of seeds were harvested.

As indicated, the grain harvest is led by farmers in Odesa region, who threshed 1084.4 thousand hectares. Khmelnytsky region is ahead in terms of yields with 65.5 c/ha.

Farmers in four regions - Vinnytsia, Lviv, Poltava and Ternopil - are harvesting sugar beets, which have already been dug up on an area of 1.2 thousand hectares.

Impact of the heat on the harvest: early crops suffered less, losses of late crops can reach 10-15%07.08.24, 18:02 • 28004 views

Image
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news

