Ukraine harvested almost 33 million tons of new crop and started harvesting corn

In Ukraine, farmers have threshed almost 33 million tons of new crops and started harvesting corn, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine has harvested almost 33 million tons of new crops on an area of 8,511 thousand hectares. Agrarians in Poltava and Cherkasy regions have started harvesting corn, of which has been threshed on an area of 6.6 thousand hectares," the statement said

In total, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, 28.7 million tons of grain and 4.2 million tons of oilseeds were harvested:

wheat - threshed on an area of 4,863.3 thousand hectares, harvesting 21.76 million tons;

barley - 1399.3 thousand hectares were threshed, with a harvest of 5.5 million tons;

peas - threshed on an area of 207.6 thousand hectares, harvested 458.5 thousand tons.

Millet - 24.7 thou hectares threshed, 45.5 thou tons harvested.

Buckwheat - 12.4 thou hectares threshed, 18.3 thou tons harvested.

rapeseed - 1,229.2 thousand hectares were threshed, and 3,403.9 thousand tons of seeds were harvested;

sunflower - 256.5 thou hectares were threshed, 419.4 thou tons of seeds were harvested;

soybeans - 223.7 thousand hectares were threshed, 381.8 thousand tons of seeds were harvested.

As indicated, the grain harvest is led by farmers in Odesa region, who threshed 1084.4 thousand hectares. Khmelnytsky region is ahead in terms of yields with 65.5 c/ha.

Farmers in four regions - Vinnytsia, Lviv, Poltava and Ternopil - are harvesting sugar beets, which have already been dug up on an area of 1.2 thousand hectares.

Impact of the heat on the harvest: early crops suffered less, losses of late crops can reach 10-15%