28 wounded in Kharkiv as a result of enemy strikes - RMA
As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, 28 people were injured. Medical teams continue to provide assistance at the sites of the hits.
As a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, 28 people have been injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.
As a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv, 28 people have been wounded. Medics continue to work at the sites of shelling
