28 wounded in Kharkiv as a result of enemy strikes - RMA

As a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, 28 people have been injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: three dead already known