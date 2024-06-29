Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 10 enemy drones in several regions

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10/10 enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of June 29, 2024, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

During combat operations, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed all 10 Shahed-131/136s within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.

