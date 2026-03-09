Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 130 enemy attacks over the past day

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the massive onslaught of Russian occupation forces, who are trying to advance deep into the territory in key areas of the front. During the day, 130 combat engagements took place at the front, the General Staff reports, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy demonstrated a high intensity of shelling, using more than nine thousand kamikaze drones and carrying out 3601 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. The aggressor launched one missile and 76 air strikes, dropping 264 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian soil. Residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack.

Situation in key areas of the front

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where our defenders stopped 22 and 19 assault actions, respectively.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the direction of the settlement of Kurylivka.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 161 out of 197 drones neutralized

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times. They tried to break through the defense in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka.

Significant enemy activity was also recorded in the Huliaipole direction – during the day, 19 attacks took place there in the areas of Myrne and neighboring settlements. At the same time, the aviation and artillery of the Defense Forces successfully hit five areas of personnel concentration, a command post, and an ammunition depot of the occupiers.

Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff