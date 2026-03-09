$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM • 5166 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 23022 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 48176 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 73923 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 44946 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 41302 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 31406 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40390 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81436 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45054 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 130 enemy attacks over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

The General Staff reported 130 combat engagements and nine thousand enemy kamikaze drones. The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 130 enemy attacks over the past day

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the massive onslaught of Russian occupation forces, who are trying to advance deep into the territory in key areas of the front. During the day, 130 combat engagements took place at the front, the General Staff reports, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy demonstrated a high intensity of shelling, using more than nine thousand kamikaze drones and carrying out 3601 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. The aggressor launched one missile and 76 air strikes, dropping 264 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian soil. Residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack.

Situation in key areas of the front

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where our defenders stopped 22 and 19 assault actions, respectively.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the direction of the settlement of Kurylivka.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 161 out of 197 drones neutralized09.03.26, 08:19 • 1922 views

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times. They tried to break through the defense in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka.

Significant enemy activity was also recorded in the Huliaipole direction – during the day, 19 attacks took place there in the areas of Myrne and neighboring settlements. At the same time, the aviation and artillery of the Defense Forces successfully hit five areas of personnel concentration, a command post, and an ammunition depot of the occupiers.

Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff09.03.26, 07:44 • 2624 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupiansk