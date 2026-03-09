$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM • 5116 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 22982 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 48147 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 73871 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 44921 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 41287 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 31393 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40390 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81434 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45053 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 161 out of 197 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1912 views

Air defense forces shot down and suppressed 161 enemy drones out of 197 launched. Two ballistic missiles and 36 drones were recorded hitting eight locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 161 out of 197 drones neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 197 drones at Ukraine overnight, 161 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 9 (from 6:30 p.m. on March 8), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 197 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 120 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, 161 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones were shot down/suppressed by air defense in the north, south and east of the country. Two missiles and 36 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as stated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff3/9/26, 7:44 AM • 2616 views

