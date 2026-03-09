Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 161 out of 197 drones neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 197 drones at Ukraine overnight, 161 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 9 (from 6:30 p.m. on March 8), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 197 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 120 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, 161 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones were shot down/suppressed by air defense in the north, south and east of the country. Two missiles and 36 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as stated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

