06:12 AM
UNN Lite
Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2618 views

The General Staff reported the elimination of 750 occupiers and the destruction of one vessel in a day. The enemy also lost 2224 UAVs, 70 artillery systems, and 188 units of automotive equipment.

Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff

On March 8, Russian troops lost 750 soldiers, 2224 UAVs, and a boat/ship in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.03.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1274040 (+750) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11745 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24167 (+10)
        • artillery systems ‒ 38129 (+70)
          • MLRS ‒ 1675 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1326 (+4)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 349 (0)
                  • operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 166640 (+2224)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4403 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 31 (+1)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 82289 (+188)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4083 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Russian army plans to increase its contingent in Ukraine to 800,000 troops by the end of 2026.

                              Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine