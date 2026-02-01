$42.850.00
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On the night of February 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched strikes on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia. A repair base, UAV control points, and personnel concentration areas were hit.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of February 1, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A repair base, UAV control points, and other enemy military facilities were hit. As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of February 1, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of the settlement of Rozivka, a repair base of a unit from the engineering and sapper regiment of the occupiers was hit.

- the post says.

According to preliminary data, in Donetsk region, in the area of the city of Myrnohrad, an enemy UAV control point, a company command and observation post, and a concentration of enemy manpower were hit. Also, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an enemy UAV control point in the area of the settlement of Nekislitsa, Kursk region, Russia.

Hits on enemy manpower concentrations in the area of Troyebortnoye, Bryansk region, Russia, were also recorded. The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage are being clarified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.

- the General Staff emphasizes.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian Tor-M1 air defense system in Luhansk region and UAV control points in Zaporizhzhia and Bryansk regions. Warehouses and concentrations of enemy manpower were also hit.

Alla Kiosak

