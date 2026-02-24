$43.300.02
Ukraine to determine terms for resuming 'Druzhba' - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

During the repair period of 'Druzhba', oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary will be carried out via an alternative route through Croatia.

Ukraine to determine terms for resuming 'Druzhba' - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen publicly condemned Russian attacks on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline and announced an agreement with Ukraine on assessing the recovery timeline. She stated this on February 24 in Kyiv during a joint briefing with EU leadership and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to her, Ukraine will analyze how much time is needed to restore the section of "Druzhba" damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

Oil transit through the pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary was interrupted after an attack on infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine at the end of January. After this, the situation took on a political dimension: Bratislava linked the issue of oil transit with the topic of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

According to the Slovak side, Ukraine informed about the postponement of the pumping resumption dates, specifically until February 26.

The alternative route through Croatia involves the use of the Adria oil pipeline (Adria/JANAF), which allows oil to be delivered to the region bypassing the problematic section of "Druzhba" as a temporary solution.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline was a deliberate act of sabotage by Russia against Hungary and Slovakia. These countries did not condemn Russia's actions, which uses energy dependence as a weapon.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

