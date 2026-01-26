$43.140.03
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 9386 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 12863 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 23071 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 19163 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 38316 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 20346 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 36355 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22988 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27895 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Ukraine to be part of discussion during EU leaders' visit to India - Irish Minister

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Irish Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne stated that Ukraine will be discussed during the visit of EU leaders to India. The visit aims to conclude a free trade agreement.

Ukraine to be part of discussion during EU leaders' visit to India - Irish Minister

Ireland's Minister for EU Affairs, Thomas Byrne, stated that Ukraine "will be part of the discussion" in India. His statement came amid a visit by EU leaders to India, aimed at concluding a free trade agreement, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

"I think the work that the European Commission is doing in India is very, very important," said Ireland's Minister for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne, in an interview with Euronews.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, hoping to finalize a deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Von der Leyen called the agreement "the mother of all trade deals." The agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday.

"I think it's absolutely essential for Europe and, of course, for Ireland," Byrne said.

In addition, Byrne believes that Ukraine "will be part of the discussion" in India.

"What is happening in Ukraine right now is unprecedented. It is unacceptable. This should not be happening," he said.

"What is happening in Ukraine right now is unprecedented. It is unacceptable. This should not be happening," he said.

Byrne explained that this is why he is "not going to criticize" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even after Zelenskyy was "harsh" in his remarks at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos last week.

Zelenskyy criticized the insufficient resolve of Europeans in defending the continent and taking the necessary measures to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy criticized the insufficient resolve of Europeans in defending the continent and taking the necessary measures to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our role now is to do as much as we can to bring this to an end. We must continue to put economic pressure on Russia," Byrne told Euronews.

"I think people definitely want this war to end because they understand that it is an economic and security threat to Europe and all of us."

"I think people definitely want this war to end because they understand that it is an economic and security threat to Europe and all of us."

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
New Delhi
India
Narendra Modi
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine