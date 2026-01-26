Ukraine to be part of discussion during EU leaders' visit to India - Irish Minister

Ireland's Minister for EU Affairs, Thomas Byrne, stated that Ukraine "will be part of the discussion" in India. His statement came amid a visit by EU leaders to India, aimed at concluding a free trade agreement, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

"I think the work that the European Commission is doing in India is very, very important," said Ireland's Minister for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne, in an interview with Euronews.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, hoping to finalize a deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Von der Leyen called the agreement "the mother of all trade deals." The agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday.

"I think it's absolutely essential for Europe and, of course, for Ireland," Byrne said.

In addition, Byrne believes that Ukraine "will be part of the discussion" in India.

"What is happening in Ukraine right now is unprecedented. It is unacceptable. This should not be happening," he said.

Byrne explained that this is why he is "not going to criticize" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even after Zelenskyy was "harsh" in his remarks at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos last week.

Zelenskyy criticized the insufficient resolve of Europeans in defending the continent and taking the necessary measures to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our role now is to do as much as we can to bring this to an end. We must continue to put economic pressure on Russia," Byrne told Euronews.

"I think people definitely want this war to end because they understand that it is an economic and security threat to Europe and all of us."

