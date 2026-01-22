We must not put up with Europe being just a salad of small and medium-sized states seasoned with enemies - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that European countries should not tolerate Europe being merely a salad of small and medium-sized states seasoned with enemies, adding that Europe must be a global force. Zelenskyy said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by UNN.

Europe has not even formulated a unified, strong position (regarding the Peace Council - ed.). Perhaps today, when the European Council meets, they will decide something, but the documents have already been signed. And today they might decide something about Greenland, but yesterday Mark Rutte spoke with President Trump… America is already changing its position, but no one knows exactly how. Therefore, things are moving faster than us. Things are moving faster than Europe. How can Europe catch up with this? We should not diminish ourselves to secondary roles. We should not tolerate Europe being merely a salad of small and medium-sized states seasoned with enemies of Europe. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Europe must be a global force.

Not one that reacts late, but one that defines the future. - added Zelenskyy.

