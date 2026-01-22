We have been experiencing "Groundhog Day" for years: Zelenskyy stated that Europe still does not know how to protect itself

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:19 PM • 516 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 6550 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 18073 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 11153 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 13232 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 16151 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 20909 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27579 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41758 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 40055 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 12926 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 18184 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 32367 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 19510 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 17032 views
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 18073 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 12662 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 68857 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 60748 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 62255 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 23065 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 20243 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 21090 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 62255 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 39536 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
FIFA (video game series)

We have been experiencing "Groundhog Day" for years: Zelenskyy stated that Europe still does not know how to protect itself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

According to Zelenskyy, everyone has paid attention to Greenland, but most leaders do not know what to do about it.

We have been experiencing "Groundhog Day" for years: Zelenskyy stated that Europe still does not know how to protect itself

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that last year he emphasized that Europe should know how to defend itself, but nothing has changed since then. Zelenskyy said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by UNN

Everyone remembers the wonderful American movie "Groundhog Day". Yes, but no one would want to live like that, repeating the same thing for weeks, months, years. And yet, that's how we live now. This is our life. Last year in Davos, I concluded my speech with the words: "Europe must know how to defend itself." A year has passed and nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I have to say the same words. But why? The answer is not only in the threats that exist or may appear 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that everyone paid attention to Greenland, but most leaders do not know what to do about it.

"It seems that everyone is just waiting for America to burn out on this topic," Zelenskyy added.

Recall 

The team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the meeting with US leader Donald Trump "very good".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Film
Greenland
Davos
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States