We have been experiencing "Groundhog Day" for years: Zelenskyy stated that Europe still does not know how to protect itself

Everyone remembers the wonderful American movie "Groundhog Day". Yes, but no one would want to live like that, repeating the same thing for weeks, months, years. And yet, that's how we live now. This is our life. Last year in Davos, I concluded my speech with the words: "Europe must know how to defend itself." A year has passed and nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I have to say the same words. But why? The answer is not only in the threats that exist or may appear - said Zelenskyy.

He added that everyone paid attention to Greenland, but most leaders do not know what to do about it.

"It seems that everyone is just waiting for America to burn out on this topic," Zelenskyy added.

