Ukraine to be covered by snow with rain and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather for January 25

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6418 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 13818 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 20406 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 36431 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 35990 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 31125 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 27060 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 53740 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 48642 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 22125 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil prices soar 3% on US 'armada' and new sanctions against IranJanuary 24, 03:49 AM • 4994 views
Spain closes sexual assault case against Julio IglesiasJanuary 24, 04:11 AM • 3460 views
Washington Summit: US Gathers Military Leaders from 34 Countries to Implement "Trump Doctrine"January 24, 06:01 AM • 8344 views
12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in AustraliaJanuary 24, 06:59 AM • 4330 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 4350 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 53737 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 70197 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 87875 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 83258 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 84536 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 2754 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 4406 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 28507 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 28158 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 42292 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Facebook

Ukraine to be covered by snow with rain and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather for January 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On January 25, Ukraine is expected to experience snow, in some places with rain, and black ice on the roads. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared throughout the country.

Ukraine to be covered by snow with rain and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather for January 25

On Sunday, January 25, snow (in places, with rain) is expected in Ukraine, and ice on the roads. A level I danger (yellow) is also expected throughout the territory, UNN reports with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Light snow is expected (with rain in the south and west), moderate snow at night in Prykarpattia, and in the afternoon in the central regions. In the afternoon, ice and wet snow accretion are expected in the western, Odesa, Mykolaiv regions (and at night in Zakarpattia).

The wind is predominantly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northeast and east of the country is 12-17°C below zero at night, and 7-12°C below zero during the day.

In the south and west, it's 3-8°C below zero at night, and from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero during the day (in Zakarpattia, Odesa region, and Crimea, it's around 0°C at night, and 1-6°C above zero during the day). In the rest of Ukraine, it's 8-13°C below zero at night, and 4-9°C below zero during the day.

At the same time, a level I danger (yellow) is expected throughout Ukraine on Sunday.

Weather conditions may complicate the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic

 - stated Ukrhydrometcenter.

Recall

On January 20, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Mukachevo at a depth of 9 km.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Crimea
Ukraine
Mukachevo