Ukraine to be covered by snow with rain and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather for January 25

On Sunday, January 25, snow (in places, with rain) is expected in Ukraine, and ice on the roads. A level I danger (yellow) is also expected throughout the territory, UNN reports with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Light snow is expected (with rain in the south and west), moderate snow at night in Prykarpattia, and in the afternoon in the central regions. In the afternoon, ice and wet snow accretion are expected in the western, Odesa, Mykolaiv regions (and at night in Zakarpattia).

The wind is predominantly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northeast and east of the country is 12-17°C below zero at night, and 7-12°C below zero during the day.

In the south and west, it's 3-8°C below zero at night, and from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero during the day (in Zakarpattia, Odesa region, and Crimea, it's around 0°C at night, and 1-6°C above zero during the day). In the rest of Ukraine, it's 8-13°C below zero at night, and 4-9°C below zero during the day.

At the same time, a level I danger (yellow) is expected throughout Ukraine on Sunday.

Weather conditions may complicate the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic - stated Ukrhydrometcenter.

Recall

On January 20, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Mukachevo at a depth of 9 km.