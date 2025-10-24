Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
Kyiv • UNN
On October 25, significant rains are expected at night in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv. Thunderstorms are forecast in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions, and Level I danger has been declared.
Tomorrow, Ukraine will be covered by rains and thunderstorms. A Level I danger warning, yellow, has been issued, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
On October 25, at night, significant rains are forecast by forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center in Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv regions and Kyiv.
In Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions – thunderstorms.
