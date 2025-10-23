$41.760.01
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Tomorrow, moderate rains and strengthening winds to stormy levels are expected in Ukraine due to an atmospheric front from the northwest. The air temperature will be +12+17 degrees Celsius, up to +19 in the south, and it will get colder in the west to +9+12.

Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds

Ukraine is facing a change in weather - moderate rains and strengthening winds to storm values are expected tomorrow. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Headache today? - tomorrow a change in weather is approaching! An atmospheric front from the northwest, associated with a cyclone centered near Denmark, will bring moderate rains and strengthening winds to storm values to Ukraine tomorrow!

- Didenko reported on Telegram.

According to her, the rains will move gradually with the atmospheric front. First, they will appear in the western regions, then during the day on Friday and until the evening - in the south of Ukraine, in the central and northern regions. The eastern part of Ukraine, as well as Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions will still avoid significant precipitation tomorrow, with only cloudiness.

Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week17.10.25, 14:03 • 15608 views

In addition, strong southeastern winds are expected tomorrow. However, according to the forecaster, the temperature will be pleasing.

During the day on October 24, +12+17 degrees are expected, in the south in some places even +16+19 degrees, only in the far west of Ukraine (Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Zakarpattia), behind the atmospheric front, the air temperature will already drop to +9+12 degrees.

- Didenko wrote.

In Kyiv, according to her, rain is more likely only in the evening on October 24, but the southeastern wind will already announce the approach of the atmospheric front tomorrow afternoon, with gusts reaching storm values of 12-15 meters per second.

However, the air temperature in the capital on Friday will be high, even at night up to +10, and during the day up to +15 degrees.

On Saturday - still rain in Kyiv, on Sunday - clearing. However, it will get colder compared to Friday.

First snow fell near Kyiv: what will the weather be like in the capital and region in the coming days19.10.25, 14:54 • 4092 views

