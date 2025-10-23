Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds

Ukraine is facing a change in weather - moderate rains and strengthening winds to storm values are expected tomorrow. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Headache today? - tomorrow a change in weather is approaching! An atmospheric front from the northwest, associated with a cyclone centered near Denmark, will bring moderate rains and strengthening winds to storm values to Ukraine tomorrow! - Didenko reported on Telegram.

According to her, the rains will move gradually with the atmospheric front. First, they will appear in the western regions, then during the day on Friday and until the evening - in the south of Ukraine, in the central and northern regions. The eastern part of Ukraine, as well as Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions will still avoid significant precipitation tomorrow, with only cloudiness.

In addition, strong southeastern winds are expected tomorrow. However, according to the forecaster, the temperature will be pleasing.

During the day on October 24, +12+17 degrees are expected, in the south in some places even +16+19 degrees, only in the far west of Ukraine (Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Zakarpattia), behind the atmospheric front, the air temperature will already drop to +9+12 degrees. - Didenko wrote.

In Kyiv, according to her, rain is more likely only in the evening on October 24, but the southeastern wind will already announce the approach of the atmospheric front tomorrow afternoon, with gusts reaching storm values of 12-15 meters per second.

However, the air temperature in the capital on Friday will be high, even at night up to +10, and during the day up to +15 degrees.

On Saturday - still rain in Kyiv, on Sunday - clearing. However, it will get colder compared to Friday.

