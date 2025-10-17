Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week

On Friday, October 17, an active cyclone from the northwest will bring rain to Ukraine. There will be no precipitation in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Already on Saturday, October 18, a decrease in air temperature is expected in the western regions - during the day it will be +8+12 degrees. In the rest of Ukraine tomorrow during the day +12+15 degrees.

The nearest night in Ukraine is expected to be +4+10 degrees, meaning clouds will cover us from frosts. Except in the Carpathians, of course, it may be lower. In the western part of Ukraine, the wind will intensify to strong

In Kyiv on October 18, wet cloudy, but quite warm weather is expected. In the afternoon, rain and wind from the southwest are expected, moderate, sometimes gusty.

On October 19, in most regions of Ukraine - a sharp cold snap, during the day up to +4+8 degrees, in the east and south warmer weather up to +11+15 degrees will still remain on Sunday. On Monday, October 20, cold weather will remain in Ukraine