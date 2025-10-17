$41.640.12
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
08:14 AM • 12386 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
07:15 AM • 34241 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
05:53 AM • 24135 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 55854 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 59925 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 42345 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
October 16, 03:34 PM • 42607 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
October 16, 03:13 PM • 40901 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 66972 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

On October 17, an active cyclone from the northwest will bring rains to most regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the southeastern regions. On Saturday, October 18, a drop in temperature is expected in the west and rains in Kyiv.

Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week

On Friday, October 17, an active cyclone from the northwest will bring rain to Ukraine. There will be no precipitation in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

Already on Saturday, October 18, a decrease in air temperature is expected in the western regions - during the day it will be +8+12 degrees. In the rest of Ukraine tomorrow during the day +12+15 degrees.

The nearest night in Ukraine is expected to be +4+10 degrees, meaning clouds will cover us from frosts. Except in the Carpathians, of course, it may be lower. In the western part of Ukraine, the wind will intensify to strong

- Didenko reported.

In Kyiv on October 18, wet cloudy, but quite warm weather is expected. In the afternoon, rain and wind from the southwest are expected, moderate, sometimes gusty.

On October 19, in most regions of Ukraine - a sharp cold snap, during the day up to +4+8 degrees, in the east and south warmer weather up to +11+15 degrees will still remain on Sunday. On Monday, October 20, cold weather will remain in Ukraine

 - Didenko added.

Yevhen Ustimenko

