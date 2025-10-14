Ukraine to be hit by frosts, but forecaster predicts warming at the end of October

In Ukraine, ground frosts are expected in the coming days, cold weather will prevail on Wednesday, October 15, but, according to the preliminary forecast, it may be warmer next weekend, October 25-26, forecaster Natalia Didenko and the State Emergency Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Cold weather with sometimes even 'zeros' or even 'minuses' came to Ukraine not so unexpectedly, but somehow it's still not wanted. However, the atmosphere has its own plans, so we adapt and, as best we can, look into its eyes to see what's next," Didenko said.

"Tomorrow, October 15, firstly, it's already the middle of autumn, which means that winter is still a long way off, a month and a half. And secondly, everything (for example, warming) can still happen. But for now, tomorrow, Wednesday, cold weather will prevail in Ukraine," the forecaster noted.

According to her forecast, the nearest night will be +1...+4 degrees, in some places down to zero and slightly below, during the day on October 15, +7...+11 degrees are expected, in Zakarpattia, in the southern part and in the southeast +11...+15 degrees.

"Rains are most likely tomorrow in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, significant precipitation is unlikely in the rest of Ukraine. But fogs will humidify the air and force drivers to be more vigilant, as visibility may be blurred," Didenko said.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service warned of frosts.

From October 15 to 17, frosts are expected on the soil surface at 0-3° in the southern, central, eastern and Sumy regions - danger level I (yellow). Be attentive to weather conditions! Take care of plants, equipment and yourself - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv on October 15, according to the forecast, cold weather is expected with a night air temperature of +2...+5 degrees, and about +8 degrees during the day. "Rain may drizzle in the morning, and in the afternoon on Wednesday without significant precipitation," Didenko said.