Ukraine supports the people of Iran, not the regime - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine supports the people of Iran, not its regime. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously warned Ukrainian citizens about the need to leave Iran.

Ukraine supports the people of Iran, not the regime - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine supports the people of Iran, not its regime, adding that Ukraine's position remains consistent and based on the norms of international law, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine's position is principled and unwavering. The Iranian regime has been terrorizing the region for decades, supporting and financing terrorism, which brings instability to other countries, and abuses its own people. Therefore, we are always on the side of the Iranian people, precisely the people. Years of systemic human rights violations, brutal repression, losses, and persecution – these indicate a deep crisis in the internal policy of this state," Sybiha said.

He added that the regime in Tehran had every opportunity to prevent a силовий scenario, and it was given opportunities for diplomacy and finding solutions.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the necessary warnings to Ukrainian citizens in advance so that they would leave both the territory of Iran and the territory of other countries where their lives and safety might be at risk.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran. It was also reported that among the affected facilities in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Andriy Sybiha
Israel
Tbilisi
Lebanon
Dubai
Tehran
United States
Ukraine
Iran