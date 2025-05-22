Ukraine seeks the fastest possible technical meeting with Russia for peace - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in ending the war and is ready for quick steps. We need a mirror readiness from Russia, which is currently lacking.
Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because Ukraine's interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation. It is obvious to the world that Russia is to blame for the war still ongoing. Ukraine is ready for the fastest possible steps. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.
I held a long meeting with our military, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Hnatov, all intelligence agencies, and the Ministry of Defense about the situation on our front, our prospects, and our activity that we are preparing. We also discussed the military basis of diplomacy – the next technical meeting
He stressed that Ukraine is working to ensure that the meeting takes place as soon as possible.
Our Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation. It is obvious to the world that Russia is to blame for the war still ongoing. Ukraine is ready for the fastest possible steps – a real ceasefire and the establishment of a new security architecture. For our part, we are working everything out. We need a mirror readiness from Russia. It is not there now, and without the pressure of the world, this cannot be changed. We are providing our part of the pressure, and most importantly – with our defense, active actions
Recall
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a conversation with Swiss National Security Advisor Gabriel Lüchinger. The parties discussed the meeting in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia and negotiations on ending the war. Switzerland has also confirmed its readiness to host future meetings on a peaceful settlement.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that technical-level talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place at the Vatican next week.
On May 19, US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine and Russia have not yet scheduled the next meeting, this still needs to be agreed upon.