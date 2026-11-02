Ukraine rejected accusations by Mali and Niger of supporting illegal armed groups

Ukraine categorically rejects the accusations by Mali and Niger of allegedly supporting illegal armed groups and interfering in the internal affairs of Sahel states. The Ukrainian side emphasizes that these claims are unfounded and that no credible evidence has been provided to support them. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian side has repeatedly denied such allegations. They were periodically put forward in previous years and have recently begun circulating again, including during the High-Level Segment of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2026," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry warned against new disinformation campaigns and emphasized that the accusations against Ukraine have no evidentiary basis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also drew attention to the use of narratives against Ukraine that coincide with the key talking points of Russian propaganda.

"These narratives are intended to undermine trust in our state and weaken its relations with African partners," the comment reads.

At the same time, Ukraine declared its respect for the sovereignty of Mali and Niger, the right of their peoples to determine the future of their states independently, and their aspiration to ensure the security of their citizens.

"However, respect for sovereignty cannot be selective. The principles to which African states rightly refer must be applied equally to all states in accordance with international law. One cannot simultaneously demand respect for the sovereignty of African states while denying Ukraine's right to sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The ministry separately recalled the history of Ukraine's relations with African states and the participation of Ukrainian servicemen in UN peacekeeping missions.

"Ukraine has no colonial past in Africa. It builds relations with African states on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in internal affairs. As a founding member of the UN, Ukraine has supported the principles of self-determination of peoples and decolonization. Ukrainian servicemen have for many years participated in UN peacekeeping operations in Africa, including in Mali, and contributed to international efforts to strengthen security on the continent," the comment reads.

Ukraine also called on the international community to respond appropriately to reports of the activities of Russian military structures in Sahel states, including their role in destabilizing the region and possible human rights violations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine remains open to dialogue with Mali, Niger, and other states in the region.

"We are ready to discuss specific concerns on the basis of facts, mutual respect, and international law," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the long-term interests of Ukraine and African states lie in strengthening independence, security, and economic resilience. Ukraine advocates equal partnership and an international order in which sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for international law are shared principles.

Putin promised to ban the recruitment of Ghanaian citizens for the war against Ukraine