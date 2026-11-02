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Putin promised to ban the recruitment of Ghanaian citizens for the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Putin promised Ghana's president to ban the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian army. Earlier, 62 Ghanaians were killed in the war.

Putin promised to ban the recruitment of Ghanaian citizens for the war against Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promised to ban the recruitment of Ghanaian citizens for the war against Ukraine. The ban is to apply both to illegal recruitment and voluntary enlistment in the Russian army. Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, Putin made the relevant promise during a meeting with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at the Kremlin following the third Russia–Africa summit.

In response to the concern expressed by President Mahama, Putin stated that Ghanaian citizens would no longer be allowed to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. This ban applies to all circumstances of participation, both through illegal recruitment and on their own initiative

– Ablakwa noted.

Russia recruited thousands of foreigners for the war

Earlier, an independent international UN commission accused Russia of human trafficking through the deceptive recruitment of foreigners to participate in the war. According to investigators, dozens of men from at least 29 countries were affected.

According to information from the "I Want to Live" project, nearly 29,000 foreigners have signed contracts with the Russian army since 2022. Citizens of 55 countries are being held in Ukrainian captivity.

Under international pressure, Russia suspended the recruitment of citizens from 39 countries, including China, India, Egypt and Kenya.

In August, Ghana's Foreign Minister reported that 62 citizens of the country had been killed in the war against Ukraine. Moscow denies the accusations of illegally recruiting foreigners.

Instead of earning money—war against Ukraine: three countries demand that the Russian Federation return their citizens25.10.26, 17:25 • 4411 views

Stepan Haftko

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