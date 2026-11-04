Ukraine, Moldova and Romania conducted a joint operation against cross-border crime

Law enforcement officers from Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania conducted the international operation HOTSPOT Moldova 2026, aimed at combating cross-border crime and illegal migration and identifying individuals involved in terrorist activities. Moldpres reports this, citing the General Inspectorate of the Moldovan Police, writes UNN.

Details

The operation lasted from October 25 to November 1. Checks were conducted at strategically important checkpoints along the state border, as well as at Chisinau International Airport named after Eugen Doga.

In total, law enforcement officers from the three countries collected and checked 1,474 biometric profiles, 567 of which were processed by Moldovan services. In addition, they conducted 567 travel document checks and 671 vehicle checks.

INTERPOL experts were involved in the operation

To identify potential criminals and cases of illegal migration, law enforcement officers used INTERPOL international databases and modern biometric identification technologies.

The operation was organized by Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of the INTERPOL I-FORCE project, jointly with Ukrainian and Romanian law enforcement officers.

The border police, migration service, customs authorities, and the Information and Security Service of Moldova also joined the activities.

Moldova is preparing new rules for introducing a state of siege and martial law