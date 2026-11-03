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Moldova is preparing new rules for introducing a state of siege and martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Moldova’s draft law defines the procedure for introducing special regimes, mobilization obligations, and restrictions during wartime and a state of siege. The document may be adopted by 2027.

Moldova is preparing new rules for introducing a state of siege and martial law
Illustrative photo

Moldova’s Ministry of Defense has prepared a draft law establishing the procedure for introducing, extending and lifting a state of siege and martial law. UNN reports this with reference to the draft, which is undergoing public consultation. 

Details 

As stated in the document, the draft provides for the adoption of a new law on special legal regimes of an exceptional nature and the repeal of Law No. 212/2004. 

It states that this decision is justified by the scale of the conceptual, institutional and procedural changes, as well as the need to align with Law No. 248/2025 on crisis management and with the current national security and defense system.

The document contains 60 articles grouped into 10 chapters. In particular, it stipulates that citizens covered by this document must urgently contact Moldova’s diplomatic or consular missions in the countries where they reside or other designated competent structures and comply with the instructions received in the event of war or a state of siege.

"Citizens of the Republic of Moldova abroad who, in accordance with the law, are subject to mobilization obligations and have received a call-up order or have been notified of the obligation to report as a result of the declaration of mobilization are required to take the necessary measures to return to the country and report at the place and within the timeframe established by the competent authorities," the document states. 

The draft also provides for obligations for reservists in the country. After mobilization is declared, they could leave their place of residence or domicile for more than 12 hours only with the written permission of the commander of the territorial administrative-military body. Permission could be granted in fully justified cases.

Persons who receive call-up orders must comply with the requirements set out in them and perform the tasks for which they were called up.

A state of siege could be introduced in the event of imminent armed aggression or serious threats with an identified military component. It could last for a maximum of 30 days, with the possibility of subsequent extensions of up to 30 days each.

Martial law may be introduced in the event of armed aggression or a declaration of war, or notification of the start of military operations against the Republic of Moldova, upon the president’s proposal.

During these regimes, the authorities could order evacuation, temporary movement restrictions, special rules for crossing the border and, if necessary, ration the consumption of essential goods.

In addition, during a state of siege or martial law, elections or referendums may not be organized, except in cases expressly provided for by the Constitution or an organic law, while electoral procedures that have already begun will be suspended.

The document is currently at the public consultation stage. If it is adopted by the government, passed by parliament and promulgated by President Maia Sandu, it will enter into force on January 1, 2027.

To remind you 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law in Ukraine, as well as extending the period of the general mobilization.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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