The installation of modern equipment expands a helicopter’s capabilities, but modernization does not end with the final test flight. To ensure that the aircraft remains safe and fit for its missions for many years, continuous technical support, monitoring of component condition, proper documentation of changes, and compliance with aviation regulations are required. How this work is organized and who is responsible for the safety of the modernized equipment, UNN asked Oleksandr Nahapetian, Deputy Director for Airworthiness at the research and production firm MS "Avia-Grade".

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Modernizing aviation equipment makes it possible to extend its effective use, adapt it to new missions, and introduce technologies that did not exist when the aircraft was manufactured. This approach is particularly relevant for helicopters whose basic design was developed decades ago but still retains operational potential.

At the same time, installing new equipment is only one stage of working with helicopters. After modernization, a helicopter requires regular maintenance, inspections, repairs, and the timely replacement of components. Another area of work is ensuring the compatibility of modern systems with equipment already installed and providing documentary confirmation of every change.

Modernizing a helicopter does not mean that all technical issues disappear after new equipment has been installed and testing has been completed. Maintaining airworthiness is a continuous process that accompanies the aircraft throughout its entire operational life - explains Oleksandr Nahapetian.

What happens to a helicopter several years after modernization

During the operation of any aircraft, the service life of individual components is gradually exhausted, creating a need for their repair or replacement. These processes are not necessarily related to modernization, since even the newest equipment requires monitoring of its technical condition.

According to Oleksandr Nahapetian, it is fundamentally important to distinguish between modernization and subsequent airworthiness support. The former involves introducing new technical solutions, while the latter comprises a set of measures necessary for the safe operation of the aircraft throughout its entire life cycle.

During the modernization process itself, we do not encounter problems that must necessarily manifest themselves several years later. However, technical issues may arise during the operation of any helicopter, regardless of whether it has undergone modernization. These may include a lack of necessary spare parts, the failure of certain components, or the need to repair or replace components with a limited service life - he explains.

In particular, transmission components, elements of the control systems, and other units with a limited service life require continuous monitoring. Their condition must be checked in accordance with established procedures, while repairs or replacement must be carried out within the prescribed time frames.

Modern technologies for previous-generation helicopters

One of the advantages of modernization is the ability to equip previous-generation aircraft with modern systems without the need to completely alter their basic design.

According to a representative of MS "Avia-Grade," a company that repairs and modernizes helicopters, the year a helicopter was manufactured does not in itself determine whether new equipment can be integrated. Much more important are the design features of the specific model, the technical characteristics of the systems, and the ability to ensure their proper interaction.

It must be understood that the helicopter’s foundation remains unchanged. It makes no fundamental difference whether it was manufactured in 1980 or in 2001: the basic design is preserved, while the main changes concern the internal equipment and systems - explains Oleksandr Nahapetian.

Over the decades of aviation’s development, analog instruments were gradually supplemented or replaced by digital systems. At the same time, the composition of onboard equipment has always depended on the missions for which a particular helicopter was intended.

For example, maritime aircraft may be equipped with specialized systems for navigation over water and altitude control. By contrast, for other operating conditions, weather radar systems may be more important, allowing the crew to assess weather conditions along the route and detect hazardous weather conditions in advance.

The modern aviation equipment market offers solutions that can be adapted to different types of aircraft. Among the examples, MS "Avia-Grade" cites the optoelectronic systems of the Canadian company WESCAM, which can be integrated into various aviation platforms.

Such modernization is extremely important in wartime, when existing equipment must be adapted to new threats.

At the same time, it is important to understand that modernization itself opens up new possibilities for helicopters. In particular, modern equipment has made it possible to use them much more effectively to counter Shahed-type attack drones. This is one example of how modernizing existing equipment can change its functional capabilities and expand its areas of application - Oleksandr Nahapetyan explains.

According to him, modern helicopters can simultaneously use radios, navigation instruments, digital displays, communication systems, and other electronic components. Installing additional equipment or laying new cable networks can potentially affect the operation of existing systems. Therefore, engineers assess whether the new device could interfere with the operation of the systems and whether it could itself be adversely affected by the onboard equipment.

For example, our company employs designers and technologists who carry out the relevant theoretical and practical calculations. If, during modernization, we interfere with the onboard cable network, lay new cables, and connect them to other units, we need to check the electromagnetic compatibility of all the components - Nahapetyan notes.

To confirm safety, engineering calculations and tests are carried out and, when necessary, practical measurements are taken directly on the aircraft. According to him, this makes it possible to identify potential technical risks before the modernized helicopter returns to carrying out its missions.

Why replacing one instrument may require modifications to other systems

One of the most challenging stages of modernization is ensuring the compatibility of new equipment with existing systems.

At first glance, replacing several obsolete devices with one modern device may seem like a relatively simple technical solution. However, aviation equipment does not operate in isolation: individual instruments exchange data, interact with other systems, and may be connected to the onboard flight-parameter recording system.

As an example, Nahapetyan cites the modernization of the radio equipment of a helicopter manufactured in 1985. Whereas three separate radios were previously used aboard the Soviet helicopter, modern systems, including Becker equipment, may make it possible to combine some of their functions.

But an important point arises here: if we replace three radios with one modern radio, we need to consider more than just the fact of installing it. It is necessary to verify how it will interact with all the other helicopter systems - he explains.

The changes may concern the channels for transmitting information to the onboard flight-parameter recording system. If it previously received data from several separate devices, after modernization it is necessary to ensure the correct receipt and recording of information from the new device.

In addition, engineers must take into account the duplication of critically important functions. For example, installing two modern radios can provide backup communications if one of them fails.

This ensures an additional level of system reliability. However, all these solutions must be properly calculated, tested, and confirmed - Oleksandr Nahapetyan emphasizes.

Who is responsible for the safety of modernization

No less important a component of modernization is documenting the work performed.

For aviation, it is not enough to install equipment and confirm its operability during testing. Every modification must have an appropriate technical justification, be carried out in accordance with proper documentation, and be reflected in the aircraft’s operational records. An enterprise cannot independently change the configuration of a helicopter without the relevant authority, technical justification, and approval.

As a representative of MC "Avia-Grade" explains, to carry out work on developing and implementing changes, a company must have the appropriate status, qualified personnel, an organizational structure, and a quality control system.

In our field, this concerns, in particular, the so-called Part 21 rule. For military aviation in Ukraine, there is a relevant procedure for approving developers under Rule 21UV, which is overseen by the Main Directorate of State Aviation of Ukraine. In civil aviation, Part 21 applies, and the competent regulatory authority is the State Aviation Service of Ukraine - Naghapetyan explains.

This approach ensures control over the development of changes, their technical justification, and confirmation of compliance with established requirements. The design organization is responsible for the proper design and substantiation of approved changes. The maintenance organization performs the relevant work in accordance with the documentation and the authority granted to it. The operator, for its part, must ensure the aircraft’s proper technical condition and compliance with the established requirements during its operation.

That is why cooperation between them should not end with the handover of the modernized helicopter. Information about the changes carried out, technical limitations, and requirements for further maintenance must remain available to the responsible specialists throughout the aircraft’s operation.

The documentation allows specialists who will service the modernized helicopter in the future to understand its current configuration, the specifics of the systems installed, and the requirements for their technical support. All information is entered into the aircraft logbook.

It states exactly what modification was carried out, in accordance with which bulletin, by which company, and on the basis of which contract - Oleksandr Naghapetyan says.

For Ukraine, the modernization of its existing helicopter fleet, which is very limited in wartime conditions, is of strategic importance, as it makes it possible not only to extend the period of effective operation of the equipment but also to adapt it to new challenges, including countering enemy UAVs. The development of domestic enterprises capable of providing a full cycle of modernization and subsequent technical support for aircraft strengthens the country’s defense capability, reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, and contributes to preserving the aviation industry as a whole.

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