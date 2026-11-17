On November 18, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
In a number of regions, hourly outages will be in effect for all consumers on November 18. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of attacks.
In a number of regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow. According to Ukrenergo, between 1 and 3 groups are planned to be disconnected, reports UNN.
How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 18:
• for industry — power-limitation schedules;
• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).
It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.
The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return power to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible
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