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In a number of regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow. According to Ukrenergo, between 1 and 3 groups are planned to be disconnected, reports UNN.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 18:

• for industry — power-limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return power to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible - Ukrenergo reported.

Large-scale power outages due to new Russian attacks: which regions are experiencing disruptions and emergency shutdowns