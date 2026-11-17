New Russian attacks have once again caused damage and large-scale power outages. As of the morning of November 17, outages have been recorded in 8 regions. In two more, emergency power cuts are in effect. Work is under way to restore power supplies in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the situation is "extremely difficult." This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo," reports UNN.

Which regions are experiencing outages due to the new Russian attacks

"The enemy continues its systematic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, some consumers have been left without power in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult. Since last week, Russia has been continuously attacking energy facilities in the Dnipro region," the ministry added.

As the Ministry of Energy emphasized, energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power supplies as quickly as possible, but constant air alerts are delaying repair work. The enemy is repeatedly attacking restored facilities.

"Due to extensive damage to the energy infrastructure, power supplies in these regions are significantly restricted. First and foremost, energy workers are working to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities. Repair crews are working around the clock," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Ukrenergo confirmed that "after large-scale power outages this morning, energy workers are working to restore power supplies in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Electricity is being restored first to critical infrastructure facilities."

"Energy workers worked throughout the night to restore power supplies, but new Russian attacks once again caused damage and large-scale outages. In fact, restoration work has to start over again without the previous work having been completed," Ukrenergo explained.

Where emergency power cuts are in effect

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of 10 a.m., "emergency power cuts are being imposed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Kharkiv regions due to equipment damage and reduced voltage in the high-voltage network." A return to the forecast schedules was expected after the situation in the energy system stabilized.

As of 10:05 a.m., Ukrenergo reported that "as of this hour, emergency power cuts are in effect in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions."

According to the Ministry of Energy, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while capacity restriction schedules apply to industry. Due to Russia's ongoing attacks, the electricity supply situation may change rapidly.

"Work is continuing around the clock. The main task now is to return electricity to consumers as quickly as possible," Ukrenergo emphasized.

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