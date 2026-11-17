The crew of the British fishing vessel Dominator A caught a 2.8-meter-long, 338-kilogram bluefin tuna off the coast of Yorkshire. According to the Yorkshire Post, it took five fishermen an hour and 50 minutes to bring the fish on board, UNN reports, citing Bild.

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The crew included 18-year-old Ada Peak, who is studying at the fishing school in the town of Whitby. According to her, she had previously only heard stories about such giant fish. No one had caught a bluefin tuna with a rod off the coast of Whitby since 1939.

In the 1930s, these fish attracted fishermen from around the world to the Yorkshire coast. However, bluefin tuna later virtually disappeared from the North Sea. One of the main reasons was overfishing of herring, which they feed on.

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Scientists link the return of tuna to the recovery of the herring population and international fishing restrictions. In 2026, only 30 British vessels received permission to deliberately catch bluefin tuna.