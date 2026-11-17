Collage created with the help of AI

While Ukrainian special services are conducting operations against Russia, exposing the enemy’s agents and protecting the state’s interests, conflicts between the security agencies themselves appear to be intensifying inside the country. First came the shootout between the SBU and the HUR in Kyiv, followed by the case involving SBU Major General Serhii Duka. UNN examined how internal conflicts threaten Ukraine’s defense capability.

Clash between the special services

At the beginning of September, a conflict between representatives of the SBU and the HUR became public in Kyiv.

On August 23, 2026, as the lawyer for Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (part of a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense), later reported, Kaplunov was forcibly detained by unidentified individuals and taken to an unknown location.

On the night of September 2, SBU officers arrived at the Kyiv home where Kaplunov lived, saying they had come to conduct investigative actions in a case concerning the prevention of a terrorist attack. They also brought Kaplunov himself. HUR personnel arrived at the scene almost simultaneously. By morning, a shooting had occurred between representatives of the various agencies. According to media reports and representatives of the HUR/RVC, three military intelligence officers were wounded. Kaplunov was later released.

Verkhovna Rada will hear from representatives of the agencies over the shooting involving the SBU and HUR in Kyiv

According to the SBU, Kaplunov was detained as part of criminal proceedings concerning the prevention of an FSB-prepared terrorist attack against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition who was in Ukraine (according to media reports, this refers to Akhmed Zakayev, one of the founders of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria). Kaplunov allegedly had contacts with the FSB, which HUR and RVC representatives strongly denied, stating that he was being pressured.

Eventually, even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intervened in the situation.

A case with a taste of revenge

In November, public attention was again focused on the confrontation between law enforcement agencies—this time because of Operation "Carthage-2." On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of providing improper benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses. One of the individuals implicated in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt and calls the actions of NABU and SAPO political revenge for investigations into anti-corruption officers.

Serhii Duka publicly stated that he was ready to provide testimony and called for the activities of anti-corruption agencies to be investigated.

By all indications, a well-planned and pre-staged information and political special operation is taking place in Ukraine’s information space. Its aim is to discredit Ukraine’s top political leadership and key state institutions responsible for ensuring security and compliance with the constitutional order in Ukraine. I worked to counter Russian special services and know how they operate. The aim of such actions is to undermine trust in the state and weaken Ukraine during the war and during negotiations. Officials from NABU and SAPO have knowingly or as a result of professional incompetence become involved in implementing this hostile special operation, the SBU general stated.

Political scientist Volodymyr Tsybulko, commenting on the situation surrounding Operation "Carthage-2," drew attention to the broader context of the confrontation between law enforcement agencies. In his view, society should receive answers regarding the circumstances and chronology of the investigations, and their results should be assessed by a court on the basis of evidence.

"Let us recall how events unfolded over the past year and a half. In July 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Prosecutor General’s Office conducted large-scale searches and detentions of NABU employees. At the time, the anti-corruption agencies reported pressure. In September 2026, the then Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced that a notice of suspicion had been signed for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. And now NABU and SAPO are conducting searches of high-ranking SBU officials, including those who had previously been linked to operations against the anti-corruption agencies. All of this strongly resembles a protracted conflict between the security agencies. Society has the right to know whether these events are connected and whether criminal proceedings are being used to pressure one law enforcement agency by another," the expert stated.

He emphasized that during the war, Ukraine cannot afford an endless confrontation between security agencies, and that law enforcement officers should fight crime, not one another.

Political analyst Ihor Reiterovych, in a comment to UNN, noted that conflicts between intelligence and law enforcement agencies are dangerous for any state, but during a full-scale war they directly affect defense capabilities.

There are two main reasons why such confrontations are dangerous. First, they distract intelligence officials from their direct responsibilities. Instead of focusing on countering Russian aggression, certain agency representatives begin spending resources and time settling personal or institutional scores, confronting one another, and fighting the anti-corruption agencies. In effect, their activities shift away from their proper focus and cease to serve Ukraine’s national interests. Second, such conflicts can remove from active work people who are not even directly involved in the confrontation but become drawn into it. As a result, coordination between agencies, particularly in countering Russian agent networks, may deteriorate significantly or effectively be reduced to a minimum, the expert explained.

He added that competition between agencies is not in itself a problem. However, healthy competition should not turn into open confrontation, in which mutual accusations and conflicts replace joint work. When agencies begin settling scores, it is not only their reputation that suffers, but also the performance of shared tasks.

SBU General Duka urged Ukrainians to pay attention to the coincidence between NABU and SAPO’s “super-achievements” and important international negotiations

A separate risk of internal conflicts between security agencies is access to sensitive information. Intelligence services work with sources, agent networks, communication channels, and information whose disclosure could jeopardize not only operations but also people’s lives.

When, as part of an investigation, the phones, computers, or other information storage devices of intelligence personnel are seized, the question arises as to who obtains access to this data, under what procedures, and how information related to the specific proceedings is separated from materials used in operational work.

Ihor Reiterovych emphasizes that the risk of sensitive information leaking theoretically exists, and that agencies receiving access to such materials must understand their responsibility for safeguarding them. At the same time, the expert notes that there are currently no confirmed examples of information obtained by NABU during investigations reaching the public domain.

"If, for example, information about agent networks or other sensitive data leaks, specific questions must be put to those who seized the relevant materials, including phones and other information storage devices. By carrying out such investigative actions, NABU must clearly understand its responsibility for preserving the information obtained and preventing its further dissemination. If such information enters the public domain, questions may also arise for NABU," he said.

Russia uses internal conflicts to undermine trust

Contradictions between Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption bodies are not merely an internal problem for the state. They create information opportunities for the enemy, as Russian special services use such conflicts to undermine trust in Ukrainian institutions, spread narratives that serve their interests, and create the impression that Ukraine’s security system is working against itself and even its own population.

Political analyst Ihor Reiterovych noted that Russia is already using such contradictions in its information and psychological operations (IPSO).

"We saw the story involving the so-called "Mexican", which, in my view, bears signs of a Russian special information operation. It is important that the Russians did not necessarily create this conflict, but they actively joined in its exploitation for informational purposes and the dissemination of relevant narratives. It cannot be ruled out that they may have been involved in this story from its early stages. Their tactics are aimed at deepening distrust between Ukrainian institutions, creating the impression that no one can be trusted, and widening the existing divide. In fact, we ourselves gave the Russians tools that they can now use. And they will undoubtedly continue to do so," the expert emphasized.

Russia does not necessarily have to create such contradictions itself. It is enough to seize upon existing conflicts, spread interpretations that serve its interests, deepen distrust between agencies, and provoke public debate around mutual accusations. In such a situation, the information space becomes another tool for influencing Ukraine’s internal resilience. That is why internal conflicts between law enforcement agencies should be viewed not only as a problem of governance or the reputation of individual institutions, but also as a threat to national security.

Could the NABU search have endangered SBU agents: lawyer explains the risks of disclosing classified information