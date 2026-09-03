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Verkhovna Rada will hear from representatives of the agencies over the shooting involving the SBU and HUR in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2058 views

The Verkhovna Rada committee will hear explanations regarding the shooting in Kyiv involving the SBU and HUR on September 2. Parliament is awaiting a report.

Verkhovna Rada will hear from representatives of the agencies over the shooting involving the SBU and HUR in Kyiv

The Verkhovna Rada committee summoned representatives of the relevant agencies and will hear explanations regarding the shooting in Kyiv on September 2 involving the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. A report in parliament is expected following the proceedings. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said this during the Verkhovna Rada session on September 3, UNN writes.

The committee has already summoned them today in order to look into this matter. I thank you for the quick response. (...) And I ask the committee to take the necessary steps to inform parliament about the results of your meeting and your review

- Stefanchuk said.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada chairman said that he shared the indignation over the situation. 

The parliamentary speaker was responding to a speech by Member of Parliament Yuliia Sirko, who raised the issue of the shooting in Kyiv involving the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"This, I would say, is the culmination of the law enforcement system, which should also be reviewed by the Verkhovna Rada," Sirko said.

She said that, following such a review, she expected "conclusions and recommendations regarding these people."

What preceded this

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, it had prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to UNN sources, this concerns Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.  

The Security Service of Ukraine reported operational and investigative activities in the case after the terrorist attack was foiled.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had come under attack during a search as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also said that there were wounded. There were also detainees who belonged to one of the units of the Defense Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

Following the shooting incident in Kyiv involving representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and one of the units of the Defense Forces, a pretrial investigation was launched into threats against and attempts on the lives of law enforcement officers in connection with the attack on the Security Service group, the Prosecutor General's Office stated.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, contacts were uncovered between the deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps of the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Russian special services. The individual was supposed to prepare an assassination attempt against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement, who was expected to arrive in Ukraine at that time, the Security Service of Ukraine said.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Kyiv