Ukraine proposed 10 more locations in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that require a similar humanitarian operation as in Oleshky. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

There was a report on the humanitarian operation in Oleshky and the provision of assistance to our citizens who were evacuated to territory under Ukrainian control. Ukraine proposed 10 more locations in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that require a similar humanitarian operation. Our team will discuss this with the American mediators - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is preparing an additional safe route for residents to leave occupied Oleshky — Lubinets

We would add

The President also added that Ukraine would submit proposals on the exchange to the American side, "we are already communicating through intelligence channels"

Ukraine is ready to deliver results in the coming weeks. The timeline for implementing this agreement depends on the pace of the Russian side and communication between the American team and them, Zelenskyy said.

In addition, according to him, he discussed with the team the parameters for the release of civilian hostages who are still being held in Russia. Some of them have been held since before the full-scale war.

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