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Scientists are studying how lifestyle choices affect the aging human brain. As people live longer, advice on how to preserve mental clarity with age is everywhere. However, not all of it is equally supported by scientific evidence. Among other things, scientists have focused their attention on whether intermittent fasting can protect the brain, UNN reports, citing Euronews.

Experts at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience explained how lifestyle changes can help protect the brain from age-related decline, and also indicated which questions science has not yet answered definitively.

Although recommendations to eat properly and exercise regularly have existed for decades, Heather Snyder, senior vice president of medical and scientific relations at the Alzheimer's Association, noted that scientific understanding of how these habits affect the brain and support its health is still developing.

"By understanding the scientific evidence, we can better formulate our recommendations, especially for those people who are at the highest risk," she said.

How is physical activity beneficial for the brain?

Physical exercise has long been associated with improved health, from reducing cardiovascular risks to having a positive effect on mental well-being.

But does physical activity promote healthy brain aging, and what biological mechanisms explain its effect on the brain?

"Physical exercise is a powerful non-pharmacological intervention that supports and strengthens brain health," said Fernanda De Felice, a professor at the Centre for Neuroscience Research at Queen's University in Canada.

According to her, physical activity helps preserve brain volume with age, improve blood flow, and affect inflammatory processes in the brain.

"When we think about the body and physical exercise, we usually think of our muscles. And that makes sense; after all, all tissues and systems are located alongside the muscles. But why, then, are exercises so beneficial for the brain?"

The answer, De Felice explained, lies in the interaction between the muscles and the brain.

"The body can communicate with the brain," she said. "When we do not have a fully healthy body, the brain senses it. But if we stimulate the periphery so that it becomes better trained, the brain also senses this effect."

Which types of exercise are best for brain health?

Although the benefits of physical activity have been well studied, different types of exercise affect the body and brain differently.

According to De Felice, the most important thing is consistency and turning physical activity into a habit. The World Health Organization (source in English) recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

According to research, aerobic exercise has a positive effect on both physical and brain health. "They stimulate blood flow, make the blood-brain barrier more permeable, and allow beneficial molecules to reach the brain," De Felice said.

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Strength training and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) also improve muscle function and increase muscle mass, stimulating the production of molecules with a neuroprotective effect, she added.

"Even walking, simply taking a moderate walk, plays an important role, as studies have shown," De Felice noted.

Although 10,000 steps a day is often cited as a benchmark, she emphasized that a noticeable health benefit occurs even at a lower level of activity, at a lower level of physical activity, so it is important to remain active regardless of how many steps one manages to take.

"I would say that any type of exercise, at any level—anything you can do to remain active—is beneficial. And, in my view, consistency is more important than the number of steps," she added.

Can intermittent fasting protect the brain?

Physical activity is not the only lifestyle factor that affects brain health. Diet also plays an important role, and scientists are studying how eating patterns affect the brain's ability to age without impairment.

A number of studies show that intermittent fasting may benefit brain health, possibly by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. However, most of the data have come from animal experiments, and although the initial results are encouraging, fasting has not been shown in humans to prevent cognitive decline or protect against Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists continue to investigate whether the effects observed in experimental studies translate into significant long-term benefits for people.

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"Food scarcity was one of the key factors that shaped the brain's functioning," said Mark Mattson, a visiting professor of neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University, adding that evolution endowed the brain and body with the ability to function well during periods of fasting.

Intermittent fasting refers to eating patterns in which periods of eating alternate with periods of abstaining from food. One of the most common approaches involves 16 hours of fasting and an eight-hour eating window.

During prolonged fasting, the body uses up its glycogen stores and begins breaking down fat, which the liver converts into molecules called ketones. They are an alternative source of energy for the brain and, as Mattson noted, may help protect nerve cells by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

The potential benefits of intermittent fasting may also be related to how cells respond to metabolic stress through a mechanism that is in many ways similar to the effects of physical exercise.

Mattson noted that exercise and intermittent fasting work in similar ways: both challenge cells, prompting them to activate protective responses. During periods of rest and recovery, cells have the opportunity to repair themselves, grow, and adapt.

"Over weeks, months, and years, such intermittent exposure to moderate metabolic stress or exertion improves overall health and bodily functions and counteracts aging and disease," he added.

At the cellular level, this means that during stressful periods, such as fasting or physical exercise, cells switch into a resource-conserving mode and become more resilient to stress, Mattson explained. During recovery, including sleep and rest, they switch into a state that supports growth and plasticity.

Mattson also noted that, based on the available data, the benefits of intermittent fasting do not diminish even if the regimen is followed for many weeks, months, or years.