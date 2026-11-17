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Ukraine is expecting rain over the next two days. The patrol police reminded drivers and pedestrians of the most important road safety rules in bad weather, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers note that rain changes road conditions: the surface becomes slippery, visibility deteriorates, and puddles may conceal hazards. Therefore, even a routine trip requires greater attentiveness.

Drivers are advised to:

➡️ choose a safe speed;

➡️ increase the distance and lateral gap;

➡️ avoid sudden maneuvers and braking;

➡️ turn on low-beam headlights;

➡️ reduce speed in advance before turns and pedestrian crossings;

➡️ drive through puddles carefully.

Pedestrians are advised to cross the road only at designated places and only when the traffic light permits it. During the hours of darkness or in conditions of poor visibility, use reflective elements.

Reminder

According to weather forecasts, light and moderate rain is expected in most regions over the next two days, while significant rainfall is expected in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians on Wednesday.